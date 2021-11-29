Singapore reports 1,103 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths; ICU utilisation rate drops to 51.2%

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,103 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon on Monday (Nov 29).

The fatalities were aged between 58 and 91. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 710.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate on Monday is 51.2 per cent, down from 57.4 per cent on Sunday.