Singapore reports 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths; daily caseload lowest in more than 2 months

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon on Thursday (Nov 25).

This is the lowest number of new infections since Sep 21 as well as the lowest number of deaths since Oct 7.

The fatalities were aged between 69 and 74. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 681.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate on Thursday was 56.8 per cent – an increase from Wednesday's figure of 56.1 per cent.