Singapore reports 1,090 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths; ICU utilisation rate at 54.2%

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,090 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon on Friday (Nov 26).

The fatalities were aged between 69 and 83. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 684.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate on Friday was 54.2 per cent – a decrease from Thursday's figure of 56.8 per cent.