Singapore reports 1,761 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths; ICU utilisation rate rises to 56.6%

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,761 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon on Saturday (Nov 27).

The fatalities were aged between 55 and 82. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 690.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate on Saturday was 56.6 per cent – an increase from Friday's figure of 54.2 per cent.