Singapore reports 1,782 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths; ICU utilisation rate at 55.2%

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,782 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from complications due to the coronavirus as of noon on Tuesday (Nov 23).

The fatalities were aged between 62 and 92. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.

Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 672.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate on Tuesday was 55.2 per cent – an increase from Monday's figure of 53.5 per cent.

WEEKLY INFECTION GROWTH RATE

The weekly infection growth rate rose to 0.83 from Monday's 0.79. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. It has stayed below 1 for 11 consecutive days.

The daily case count on Tuesday was up from the 1,461 infections reported on Monday.

Among the new cases, 1,775 were locally transmitted, comprising 1,754 infections in the community and 21 cases in migrant workers' dormitories.

The remaining seven were imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 10.15pm.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported 255,431 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.