Singapore reports 4,014 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,014 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Apr 8), comprising 3,880 local infections and 134 imported ones.

There were seven fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,297.

A total of 384 patients are in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. Thirty-nine patients require oxygen supplementation.

Eighteen patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 15 from Thursday.