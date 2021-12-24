265 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 82 fresh Omicron cases confirmed; no deaths reported

Friday's case count is down from the 322 infections reported on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 186 are locally transmitted, comprising 177 in the community and nine in migrant workers' dormitories, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

A total of 82 new Omicron cases were confirmed on Friday, of which 17 are local and 65 are imported.

From Friday, COVID-19 cases who test positive for the S-gene target failure (SGTF) will be categorised as Omicron cases, without additional whole genome sequencing (WGS), the Health Ministry said.

"Based on our local experience, if a person tests positive for SGTF, it is very likely that it is an Omicron variant," MOH said.

"This is aligned to the practice in other countries, and does not change our existing public health actions which are already triggered on the basis of detecting SGTF.

"Due to this change, the number of Omicron cases will see a one-time substantial increase from the last update, as samples pending WGS have been included in today’s count."