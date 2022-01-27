5,469 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Thursday, 3,571 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 3,553 local cases and 18 imported ones.

Another 1,898 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 361 of them imported and 1,537 local infections.

As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 333,071 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The figure is backdated to Jan 6 when general practitioners started to order Protocol 2.