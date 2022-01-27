5,469 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 5,469 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Jan 27), comprising 5,090 local and 379 imported infections.
There were no fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. The death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 850.
The weekly infection growth rate is 2.37, down from Wednesday's 2.50.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Thursday, 3,571 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 3,553 local cases and 18 imported ones.
Another 1,898 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 361 of them imported and 1,537 local infections.
As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 333,071 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The figure is backdated to Jan 6 when general practitioners started to order Protocol 2.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 611 patients in hospital, with 49 requiring oxygen supplementation. Twelve patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Wednesday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 57 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
