5,554 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Singapore

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Friday, 3,667 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 21 imported cases and 3,646 local ones.

Another 1,887 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 261 of them imported and 1,626 local infections.

As of Friday, Singapore has recorded 338,625 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The figure is backdated to Jan 6 when general practitioners started to order Protocol 2.