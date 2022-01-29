5,207 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 1 death reported

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Saturday, 3,475 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising eight imported cases and 3,467 local ones.

Another 1,732 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 240 of them imported infections and 1,492 local.

As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 343,832 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.