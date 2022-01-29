5,207 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 1 death reported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 5,207 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jan 29), comprising 4,959 local infections and 248 imported ones.
There was one fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 854.
The weekly infection growth rate remains at 2.24.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Saturday, 3,475 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising eight imported cases and 3,467 local ones.
Another 1,732 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 240 of them imported infections and 1,492 local.
As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 343,832 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 656 patients in hospital, with 49 requiring oxygen supplementation. Thirteen patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Saturday, 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 58 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
