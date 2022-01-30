Logo
4,498 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore
People wearing protective face masks along Orchard Road in Singapore on Oct 1, 2021. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

30 Jan 2022 11:29PM (Updated: 30 Jan 2022 11:29PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,498 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jan 30), comprising 4,226 local infections and 272 imported ones.

There were no fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. The death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 854.

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.02, down from Saturday's 2.24.

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Sunday, 3,074 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 12 imported cases and 3,062 local ones.

Another 1,424 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 260 of them imported infections and 1,164 local.

As of Sunday, Singapore has recorded 348,330 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. 

HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS

There are 709 patients in hospital, with 60 requiring oxygen supplementation. Twelve patients are in the intensive care unit.

As of Saturday, 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 58 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

Source: CNA/vc(gr)

