Singapore reports 4,481 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Sunday, 2,955 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 15 imported cases and 2,940 local ones.

Another 1,526 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 225 of them imported and 1,301 local infections.

As of Monday, Singapore has recorded 352,811 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.