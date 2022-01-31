Logo
Singapore reports 4,481 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Singapore

People wearing protective face masks in Orchard in Singapore on Jan 5, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan/CNA)

31 Jan 2022 10:27PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 10:27PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,481 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jan 31), comprising 4,241 local and 240 imported infections. 

There was one fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. The death toll from coronavirus complications stands at 855.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.94, down from Sunday's 2.02.

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Sunday, 2,955 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 15 imported cases and 2,940 local ones.

Another 1,526 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 225 of them imported and 1,301 local infections.

As of Monday, Singapore has recorded 352,811 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS

There are 759 patients in hospital, with 64 requiring oxygen supplementation. Ten patients are in the intensive care unit.

As of Sunday, 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 58 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

Source: CNA/vc

