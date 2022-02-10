Singapore reports 10,686 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10,686 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Feb 10), comprising 10,542 local and 144 imported infections.

There was also one fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 882.

This is the third day in a row that daily cases have come in above the 10,000 mark. There were 10,314 new infections reported on Wednesday.

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.26, up from Wednesday's 2.0.