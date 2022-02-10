Singapore reports 10,686 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10,686 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Feb 10), comprising 10,542 local and 144 imported infections.
There was also one fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 882.
This is the third day in a row that daily cases have come in above the 10,000 mark. There were 10,314 new infections reported on Wednesday.
The weekly infection growth rate is 2.26, up from Wednesday's 2.0.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Thursday, 8,013 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 49 imported cases and 7,964 local ones.
Another 2,673 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 95 of them imported and 2,578 local infections.
As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 439,640 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 1,212 patients in hospital, with 115 requiring oxygen supplementation. Twenty-nine patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Wednesday, 93 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 61 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
