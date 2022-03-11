Singapore reports 15,345 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15,345 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Mar 11), comprising 15,130 local cases and 215 imported infections.

There were 13 fatalities reported on Friday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,129.

There are 1,396 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 170 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Thirty-nine patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 36 on Thursday.