Singapore reports 12,632 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore's daily COVID-19 case count fell to 12,632 as of noon on Saturday (Mar 12), with a drop in the weekly infection growth rate, the number of people hospitalised and those in the intensive care unit.

Ten fatalities were reported, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,139.

There are 1,375 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 160 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Thirty-seven patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 39 on Friday.