Singapore reports 12,632 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore's daily COVID-19 case count fell to 12,632 as of noon on Saturday (Mar 12), with a drop in the weekly infection growth rate, the number of people hospitalised and those in the intensive care unit.
Ten fatalities were reported, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,139.
There are 1,375 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 160 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Thirty-seven patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 39 on Friday.
Among the new cases, 12,520 are local infections and 112 are imported.
Most of them - 10,422 cases - are classified under Protocol 2, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
The remaining 2,210 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 37 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.89, lower than the 0.92 on Friday. It has remained below 1 since Mar 2, indicating that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 929,735 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 69 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
