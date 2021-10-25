Singapore reports 3,174 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

The number of new COVID-19 infections is a decrease from the daily count of 3,383 reported on Sunday.

Among Monday's cases, 3,165 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,843 in the community and 322 in migrant workers' dormitories.

Nine are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11.30pm.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.18 as of Monday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

If the figure drops below 1, Singapore may ease some COVID-19 measures such as allowing household members to dine-in together, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said on Saturday.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 175,818 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.