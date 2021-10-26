3,277 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths in Singapore

The number of new COVID-19 infections is an increase from the daily count of 3,174 reported on Monday.

Among Tuesday's cases, 3,272 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,984 in the community and 288 in migrant workers' dormitories.

Five are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11.43pm.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.11 as of Tuesday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 179,095 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

MOH said it has been working with hospitals to set aside more ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. In view of the current ICU occupancy rates, the next 100 beds have been "triggered", and they will be ready next week.

"While we are able to stand up ICU beds at short notice, the increased load of patients adds strain and pressure on the healthcare system and our healthcare workers," said the health ministry.

It encourages those who have not been vaccinated to do so to protect themselves and ease the patient load on the healthcare system. Those unvaccinated are also urged to minimise unnecessary movement and social interactions.