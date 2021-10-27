Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases breach 5,000-mark for the first time; 10 more deaths

The number of new COVID-19 infections is an increase from the daily count of 3,277 reported on Tuesday.

Among Wednesday's cases, 5,312 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 4,651 in the community and 661 in migrant workers' dormitories.

Twelve are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11pm.

"The infection numbers are unusually high today, mostly due to many COVID-positive cases detected by the testing laboratories within a few hours in the afternoon.

"MOH is looking into this unusual surge in cases within a relatively short window, and closely monitoring the trends for the next few days," the ministry added.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.15 as of Wednesday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

Over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent of the 90,203 infected individuals had no or mild symptoms.

Another 0.9 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), while 0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in the ICU. Those who have died make up 0.2 per cent.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 184,419 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.