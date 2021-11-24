Singapore reports 2,079 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths; ICU utilisation rate rises slightly
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,079 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from complications due to the coronavirus as of noon on Wednesday (Nov 24).
The fatalities were aged between 60 and 83. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.
Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 678.
The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate on Wednesday was 56.1 per cent – an increase from Tuesday's figure of 55.2 per cent.
WEEKLY INFECTION GROWTH RATE
The weekly infection growth rate dropped to 0.75 from Tuesday's 0.83. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
It has stayed below 1 for 12 consecutive days.
The daily case count on Wednesday was up from the 1,782 infections reported on Tuesday, and was the highest in a week.
Among the new cases, 2,070 were locally transmitted, comprising 2,030 infections in the community and 40 cases in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining nine were imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11pm.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported 257,510 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS
A total of 1,365 cases were warded in hospital, said MOH. Among them, 203 require oxygen supplementation in general wards, 34 patients were unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 59 were critically ill and intubated.
A total of 2,275 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 366 were seniors aged 60 and above.
As of Tuesday, 94 per cent of the eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. About 24 per cent have received their booster shots.
Of the 72,913 COVID-19 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.2 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.
CLUSTERS
MOH said it was "closely monitoring" four large clusters.
This includes the cluster at Jenaris Home @ Pelangi Village, which reported seven new cases to expand its total to 94. Of these cases, two are staff members and 92 are residents.
The cluster at Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home (6 Lengkok Bahru) grew to 32 cases.
