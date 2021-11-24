Singapore reports 2,079 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths; ICU utilisation rate rises slightly

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,079 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from complications due to the coronavirus as of noon on Wednesday (Nov 24).

The fatalities were aged between 60 and 83. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.

Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 678.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate on Wednesday was 56.1 per cent – an increase from Tuesday's figure of 55.2 per cent.