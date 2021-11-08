Singapore reports 2,470 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,470 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Nov 8), as 14 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities were aged between 56 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore’s death toll to 511.

The number of new cases reported on Monday is down from the 2,553 infections reported on Sunday.