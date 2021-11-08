Singapore reports 2,470 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,470 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Nov 8), as 14 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.
The fatalities were aged between 56 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
This brings Singapore’s death toll to 511.
The number of new cases reported on Monday is down from the 2,553 infections reported on Sunday.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.84 as of Monday, an increase from the 0.81 reported on Sunday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
This was the sixth consecutive day the weekly infection growth rate has remained below 1.
Of the new cases reported on Monday, 2,463 infections were locally transmitted, comprising 2,307 in the community and 156 in migrant workers' dormitories.
There were seven imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 10.40pm.
As of Monday, Singapore has reported 220,803 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS
A total of 1,725 cases were warded in hospital, with 301 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.
Sixty-two cases were unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 67 were critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate was 68.5 per cent.
A total of 3,216 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 479 were seniors aged above 60.
"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH.
Of the 91,425 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.
VACCINATIONS
As of Sunday, 85 per cent of Singapore’s population have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
About 86 per cent have received at least one dose, while 18 per cent have received their booster shots.
CLUSTERS
MOH said it is "closely monitoring" five large clusters.
This includes the cluster at the Institute of Mental Health, which reported seven new cases on Monday, bringing its total to 397 cases. Of these, 26 are staff mnembers and 371 are patients.
Another four cases were also reported at MWS Nursing Home - Yew Tee, which now has 14 cases. The Acacia Home cluster reported three new cases, expanding to 44 in total.
HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS ALLOWED TO EAT IN GROUPS OF FIVE
From Wednesday, members of the same household will be allowed to dine out together in groups of five, co-chair of the multi-ministry COVID-19 task force Gan Kim Yong said on Monday.
However, the current limit of up to two fully vaccinated people remains for those from different households. The eased restrictions also do not apply to hawker centres and coffee shops.
Singapore also adjusted the risk classification for some countries and regions, as the COVID-19 situation stabilised in those places.
Several ASEAN countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam - will have their classification adjusted from category three to two.
Additionally, the risk classification for Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines and Thailand will be adjusted from category four to three.
Singapore on Monday also announced the extension of its vaccinated travel lane scheme to Finland and Sweden from Nov 29.
It will also restart cross-border air travel with Malaysia through a VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Nov 29. Detailed discussions are ongoing to launch a similar scheme for restoring land travel.
