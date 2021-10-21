Singapore reports 3,439 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,439 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Oct 21) and 16 more deaths from complications due to the virus.

Among the new cases, 3,437 are locally transmitted, comprising 2,937 infections in the community and 500 in migrant workers' dormitories.

Two are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11.15pm.

The fatalities are 12 men and 4 women aged between 61 and 93. Eight of them were unvaccinated against COVID-19, one was partially vaccinated and seven were fully vaccinated.

Among the men are 11 Singaporeans and permanent residents, and one Malaysian work permit holder. All the women were Singaporean.

Fifteen of the fatalities had various underlying medical conditions. MOH did not specify what these conditions were. One vaccinated case had no known medical conditions.