271 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 imported Omicron infections

Saturday's case count is down from the 412 infections reported on Friday. It is also the lowest in more than three months, since Sep 6.

Among the 271 new cases, 227 are locally transmitted, comprising 221 in the community and six in migrant workers' dormitories.

The remaining 44 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

This is the highest number of imported infections since Jan 30, when 55 imported cases were reported.