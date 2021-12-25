248 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore; 98 new Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 248 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Dec 25), of which 66 were imported.
There was also one fatality, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 821.
A total of 98 new Omicron variant infections were also confirmed, comprising 73 imported cases and 25 local cases, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
Saturday's case count was down from the 265 infections reported on Friday.
Among the new cases reported on Saturday, 182 were locally transmitted, comprising 177 in the community and five in migrant workers' dormitories.
The weekly infection growth rate on Saturday was 0.56, up from Friday's 0.52. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 277,555 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was 49.6 per cent, down from the 51.7 per cent reported on Friday.
There were 392 patients in hospital, with 49 requiring oxygen supplementation.
In the ICU, six patients required close monitoring while 19 patients were critically ill.
As of Friday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 36 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
