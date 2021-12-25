248 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore; 98 new Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 248 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Dec 25), of which 66 were imported.

There was also one fatality, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 821.

A total of 98 new Omicron variant infections were also confirmed, comprising 73 imported cases and 25 local cases, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.