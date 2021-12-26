209 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore; 104 new Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 209 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Dec 26), of which 100 were imported.
There was also one fatality, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 822, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
Sunday's case count was down from the 248 infections reported on Saturday.
Among the new cases reported on Sunday, 109 were locally transmitted, comprising 105 in the community and four in migrant workers' dormitories.
Separately, MOH's website also showed that 104 new Omicron variant infections were confirmed on Sunday, comprising 73 imported cases and 31 local cases.
The daily new COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.
The weekly infection growth rate on Sunday was 0.58, up from Saturday's 0.56. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
As of Sunday, Singapore has recorded 277,764 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was 50.1 per cent, up from the 49.6 per cent reported on Saturday.
There were 377 patients in hospital, with 43 requiring oxygen supplementation.
In the ICU, eight patients required close monitoring while 18 patients were critically ill.
As of Saturday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 36 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
