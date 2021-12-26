209 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore; 104 new Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 209 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Dec 26), of which 100 were imported.

There was also one fatality, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 822, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

Sunday's case count was down from the 248 infections reported on Saturday.

Among the new cases reported on Sunday, 109 were locally transmitted, comprising 105 in the community and four in migrant workers' dormitories.