280 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore; 101 new Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 280 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Dec 27), of which 134 were imported.

There were also three fatalities, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 825, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

Monday's case count was up from the 209 infections reported on Sunday.

Among the new cases reported on Monday, 146 were locally transmitted, comprising 141 in the community and five in migrant workers' dormitories.