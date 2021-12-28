365 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore; 134 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 365 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Dec 28), including a record 173 imported infections.
There were no fatalities and the country's death toll from coronavirus complications remained at 825, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
Tuesday's case count was up from the 280 infections reported on Monday. It is also the highest total number of new infections reported in the country since 412 cases were reported on Dec 17 this year.
Among the new cases reported on Tuesday, 192 were locally transmitted, comprising 191 in the community and one in a migrant worker's dormitory.
Separately, MOH's website also showed that 134 new Omicron variant infections were confirmed on Tuesday, comprising 94 imported cases and 40 local cases.
The daily new COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.
The weekly infection growth rate on Tuesday was 0.67, the highest since Dec 3 when the rate was 0.71. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 278,409 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was 49.1 per cent, down from the 49.3 per cent reported on Monday.
There were 303 patients in hospital, with 43 requiring oxygen supplementation.
In the ICU, six patients required close monitoring while 17 patients were critically ill.
As of Monday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme. This figure has been updated to include children aged five to 11, after vaccination for this age group started on Monday.
About 38 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
