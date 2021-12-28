365 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore; 134 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 365 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Dec 28), including a record 173 imported infections.

There were no fatalities and the country's death toll from coronavirus complications remained at 825, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

Tuesday's case count was up from the 280 infections reported on Monday. It is also the highest total number of new infections reported in the country since 412 cases were reported on Dec 17 this year.

Among the new cases reported on Tuesday, 192 were locally transmitted, comprising 191 in the community and one in a migrant worker's dormitory.