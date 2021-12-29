341 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore; 170 Omicron infections confirmed

Wednesday's case count was down from the 365 infections reported on Tuesday.

Among the new cases reported on Wednesday, 188 were locally transmitted, comprising 182 in the community and six in migrant worker's dormitories.

Separately, MOH's website also showed that 170 new Omicron variant infections were confirmed on Wednesday, comprising 151 imported cases and 19 local cases.

The daily new COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.