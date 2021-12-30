311 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore; 103 Omicron infections confirmed

Thursday's case count was down from the 341 infections reported on Wednesday.

Among the new cases reported on Thursday, 197 were locally transmitted, comprising 193 in the community and four in migrant worker's dormitories.

Separately, MOH's website also showed that 103 new Omicron variant infections were confirmed on Thursday, comprising 70 imported cases and 33 local cases.

The daily new COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.