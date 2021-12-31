Imported infections make up half of Singapore's 344 new COVID-19 cases

Friday's case count was up from the 311 infections reported on Thursday.

Among the new cases reported on Friday, 172 were locally transmitted, comprising 165 in the community and seven in migrant worker's dormitories.

Separately, MOH's website also showed that 158 new Omicron variant infections were confirmed on Friday, comprising 124 imported cases and 34 local cases.

The daily new COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.