Singapore reports 766 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths; ICU utilisation rate at 57.3%

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 766 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday (Dec 3).

The daily caseload fell below 1,000 for the first time since Nov 28.

The fatalities were aged between 67 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 744.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is 57.3 per cent, up from 56.4 per cent on Thursday.