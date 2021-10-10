Singapore reports 2,809 new COVID-19 cases; 9 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,809 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Oct 10) as nine more people died from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities are all Singaporeans, comprising eight men and one woman, aged between 70 and 88.

Among them, four were unvaccinated against COVID-19, three were partially vaccinated and two were vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

This takes Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 162.