11 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,976 new cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,976 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Oct 12) as 11 more people died from complications due to the virus.
This is the third day that the caseload has gone below the 3,000 mark.
The fatalities were all Singaporeans, comprising five men and six women. They were aged between 66 and 98, reported MOH in its daily update released to media at about 11.26pm.
Among them, three were unvaccinated against COVID-19, six were partially vaccinated and two were vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
This takes Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 183.
Among the new cases, 2,972 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,721 in the community and 251 in migrant worker dormitories. Four are imported cases, said MOH.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 132,205 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
In a Facebook post, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that it is "to the great relief" of the multi-ministry task force that the cases did not spike over the weekend.
He said: "But we continue to have many patients who need oxygen supplement, ICU care and sadly, passed on.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely over the next few days.
"But it would appear the stabilisation measures are helping to moderate the transmission wave, and infection numbers are no longer doubling every week."
HOSPITALISATIONS AND HOME RECOVERY
As of noon on Tuesday, 16,932, or 78.7 per cent, of all COVID-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted are undergoing home recovery, MOH said.
Another 2,626 cases are in community care facilities and 335 cases are in COVID-19 treatment facilities. The remaining 1,619 patients are warded in hospital, most of them well and under observation, said MOH.
There are 291 patients who require oxygen supplementation and 42 in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Over the last 28 days, among 58,894 infected individuals, there were 683 cases in need of oxygen supplementation and 77 who were in the ICU.
Among those who required oxygen supplementation and in the ICU, 49.9 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.1 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
The cluster at United Medicare Centre (Toa Payoh) grew to 99 after adding six new cases.
