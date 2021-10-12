11 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,976 new cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,976 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Oct 12) as 11 more people died from complications due to the virus.

This is the third day that the caseload has gone below the 3,000 mark.

The fatalities were all Singaporeans, comprising five men and six women. They were aged between 66 and 98, reported MOH in its daily update released to media at about 11.26pm.

Among them, three were unvaccinated against COVID-19, six were partially vaccinated and two were vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

This takes Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 183.

Among the new cases, 2,972 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,721 in the community and 251 in migrant worker dormitories. Four are imported cases, said MOH.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 132,205 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that it is "to the great relief" of the multi-ministry task force that the cases did not spike over the weekend.

He said: "But we continue to have many patients who need oxygen supplement, ICU care and sadly, passed on.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely over the next few days.

"But it would appear the stabilisation measures are helping to moderate the transmission wave, and infection numbers are no longer doubling every week."