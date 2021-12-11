559 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in Singapore

HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 48.6 per cent, down from 50.7 per cent on Friday.

There are 599 patients in hospital, with 118 requiring oxygen supplementation. In the ICU, two cases require close monitoring and 32 patients are critically ill.

As of Friday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.

About 30 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.