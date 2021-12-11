559 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 559 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities as of noon on Saturday (Dec 11).
This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 789.
The weekly infection growth rate rose to 0.62 from Friday's 0.56. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Saturday's daily case count is up from the 454 infections reported on Friday.
A total of 538 are locally transmitted cases, comprising 532 in the community and six in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining 21 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 272,992 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 48.6 per cent, down from 50.7 per cent on Friday.
There are 599 patients in hospital, with 118 requiring oxygen supplementation. In the ICU, two cases require close monitoring and 32 patients are critically ill.
As of Friday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 30 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
