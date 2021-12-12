Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

370 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths in Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

370 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths in Singapore

370 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths in Singapore

Airport staff members are seen in personal protective equipment and protective face masks at Changi Airport Terminal 1. (Photo: Calvin Oh)

12 Dec 2021 10:06PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2021 10:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 370 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities as of noon on Sunday (Dec 12).

This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 794.

The number of new infections reported on Sunday is the lowest since Sep 8, when 349 COVID-19 cases were reported. 

The weekly infection growth rate fell to 0.61 from Saturday's 0.62. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.

Sunday's daily case count is down from the 559 infections reported on Saturday.

A total of 359 are locally transmitted cases, comprising 355 in the community and four in migrant workers' dormitories.

The remaining 11 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

As of Sunday, Singapore has recorded 273,362 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 46.9 per cent, down from 48.6 per cent on Saturday.

There are 592 patients in hospital, with 104 requiring oxygen supplementation. In the ICU, three cases require close monitoring and 30 patients are critically ill.

As of Saturday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.

About 30 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/lk

Related Topics

MOH COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us