370 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 370 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities as of noon on Sunday (Dec 12).
This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 794.
The number of new infections reported on Sunday is the lowest since Sep 8, when 349 COVID-19 cases were reported.
The weekly infection growth rate fell to 0.61 from Saturday's 0.62. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Sunday's daily case count is down from the 559 infections reported on Saturday.
A total of 359 are locally transmitted cases, comprising 355 in the community and four in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining 11 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
As of Sunday, Singapore has recorded 273,362 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 46.9 per cent, down from 48.6 per cent on Saturday.
There are 592 patients in hospital, with 104 requiring oxygen supplementation. In the ICU, three cases require close monitoring and 30 patients are critically ill.
As of Saturday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 30 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.
