339 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 339 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities as of noon on Monday (Dec 13).
This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 798.
The weekly infection growth rate fell slightly to 0.60 from Sunday's 0.61. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Monday's daily case count is down from the 370 infections reported on Sunday.
A total of 324 are locally transmitted cases, comprising 318 in the community and six in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining 15 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
The number of new infections reported on Monday is the lowest since Sep 8, when 349 COVID-19 cases were reported.
As of Monday, Singapore has recorded 273,701 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate remained unchanged from the 46.9 per cent reported on Sunday.
There are 575 patients in hospital, with 87 requiring oxygen supplementation. In the ICU, three cases require close monitoring and 30 patients are critically ill.
As of Sunday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 31 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.
