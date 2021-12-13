339 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Singapore

Monday's daily case count is down from the 370 infections reported on Sunday.

A total of 324 are locally transmitted cases, comprising 318 in the community and six in migrant workers' dormitories.

The remaining 15 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

The number of new infections reported on Monday is the lowest since Sep 8, when 349 COVID-19 cases were reported.

As of Monday, Singapore has recorded 273,701 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.