454 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 454 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities as of noon on Friday (Dec 10).
This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 783.
The weekly infection growth rate fell to 0.56 from Thursday's 0.58. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Friday's daily case count is down from the 682 infections reported on Thursday.
A total of 440 are locally transmitted cases, comprising 436 in the community and four in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining 14 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
This is the first time in three months that total new daily cases have fallen below 500. There were 457 infections reported on Sep 9.
As of Friday, Singapore has recorded 272,433 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 50.7 per cent, slightly up from 50 per cent on Thursday.
There are 637 patients in hospital, with 120 requiring oxygen supplementation. In the ICU, four cases require close monitoring and 40 patients are critically ill.
As of Thursday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 30 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.
