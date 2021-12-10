Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

454 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

454 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in Singapore

454 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in Singapore

People in face masks walking along Paya Lebar MRT. (Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

10 Dec 2021 10:15PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 10:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 454 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities as of noon on Friday (Dec 10).

This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 783.

The weekly infection growth rate fell to 0.56 from Thursday's 0.58. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.

Friday's daily case count is down from the 682 infections reported on Thursday.

A total of 440 are locally transmitted cases, comprising 436 in the community and four in migrant workers' dormitories.

The remaining 14 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

This is the first time in three months that total new daily cases have fallen below 500. There were 457 infections reported on Sep 9.

As of Friday, Singapore has recorded 272,433 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 50.7 per cent, slightly up from 50 per cent on Thursday.

There are 637 patients in hospital, with 120 requiring oxygen supplementation. In the ICU, four cases require close monitoring and 40 patients are critically ill.

As of Thursday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.

About 30 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/lk

Related Topics

COVID-19 MOH

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us