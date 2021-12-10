454 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in Singapore

Friday's daily case count is down from the 682 infections reported on Thursday.

A total of 440 are locally transmitted cases, comprising 436 in the community and four in migrant workers' dormitories.

The remaining 14 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

This is the first time in three months that total new daily cases have fallen below 500. There were 457 infections reported on Sep 9.

As of Friday, Singapore has recorded 272,433 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.