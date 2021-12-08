709 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 709 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities as of noon on Wednesday (Dec 8).
This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 774.
The weekly infection growth rate fell to 0.61 from Tuesday's 0.63. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Wednesday's daily case count is down from the 715 infections reported on Tuesday.
A total of 699 are locally transmitted cases, comprising 679 in the community and 20 in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining 10 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has recorded 271,297 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 49.8 per cent, down from 53.3 per cent on Tuesday.
There are 784 patients in hospital, with 139 requiring oxygen supplementation. In the ICU, 10 cases require close monitoring and 40 patients are critically ill.
As of Tuesday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 29 per cent have received their booster shots.
