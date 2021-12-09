682 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 682 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities as of noon on Thursday (Dec 9).
This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 779.
The weekly infection growth rate fell to 0.58 from Wednesday's 0.61. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Thursday's daily case count is down from the 709 infections reported on Wednesday.
A total of 665 are locally transmitted cases, comprising 649 in the community and 16 in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining 17 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 271,979 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 50 per cent, up from 49.8 per cent on Wednesday.
There are 666 patients in hospital, with 111 requiring oxygen supplementation. In the ICU, 11 cases require close monitoring and 40 patients are critically ill.
As of Wednesday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 29 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.
