Singapore reports 2,396 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

The weekly infection growth rate was 0.87 as of Thursday, a slight dip from the 0.88 reported on Wednesday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

This was the ninth consecutive day that the weekly infection growth rate has remained below 1.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, 2,379 infections were locally transmitted, comprising 2,243 cases in the community and 136 infections in migrant workers' dormitories.

There were 17 imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 10.55pm.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported 230,077 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATIONS

A total of 1,610 cases were warded in hospital, with 270 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.

Fifty-nine cases were unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 70 were critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate was 68.9 per cent.

A total of 4,410 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 609 were seniors aged above 60.

"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH.

Of the 91,581 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, 85 per cent of Singapore’s population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

About 86 per cent have received at least one dose, while 19 per cent have received booster shots.