Singapore reports 3,099 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,099 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Nov 12) as 14 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities were aged between 35 and 102. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The 35-year-old was not vaccinated and had multiple comorbidities, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

This brings Singapore’s death toll to 562.

The number of new cases reported on Friday is up from the 2,396 infections reported on Thursday.