Singapore reports 2,304 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,304 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Nov 13) as 14 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.
The fatalities were aged between 61 and 94. All of them, except for a partially vaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.
This brings Singapore’s death toll to 576.
The number of new cases reported on Saturday is a decrease from the 3,099 infections reported on Friday.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.98 as of Saturday, lower than the 1.04 reported on Friday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
Of the new cases reported on Saturday, 2,299 infections were locally transmitted, comprising 2,179 cases in the community and 120 infections in migrant workers' dormitories.
There were five imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11.45pm.
As of Saturday, Singapore has reported 235,480 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS
A total of 1,574 cases were warded in hospital, with 253 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.
Fifty-one cases were unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 72 were critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate was 66.3 per cent.
A total of 2,539 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 389 were seniors aged above 60.
"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH.
Of the 90,186 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.
VACCINATIONS
As of Tuesday, 85 per cent of Singapore’s population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
About 86 per cent have received at least one dose, and 20 per cent have received booster shots.
CLUSTERS
MOH said it is "closely monitoring" six large clusters.
This includes a cluster at Iman Childcare (Woodgrove), which reported two new cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 14 cases. Of these, two are staff members and 12 are students.
The cluster at Banyan Home at Pelangi Village grew by five cases to 102 infections. Of these, one is a staff member and the other 101 are residents.
MOH TO REVIEW EXPIRY DATE OF COVID-19 VACCINATED STATUS
MOH said it will review the duration for which a person holds fully vaccinated status against COVID-19 as more data on booster doses become available.
According to the Infectious Diseases (Mass Gathering Testing for Coronavirus Disease 2019) Regulations 2021, the duration is currently 365 days, counted from 14 days after the second dose is administered.
The 365-day duration was specified "in the interim" to allow people who have completed the primary series of their vaccinations to be exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures, said MOH.
MOH said that studies on the protection provided by the vaccines are ongoing, adding that it regularly reviews evidence from such studies in Singapore and abroad.
