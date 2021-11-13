Singapore reports 2,304 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,304 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Nov 13) as 14 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities were aged between 61 and 94. All of them, except for a partially vaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.

This brings Singapore’s death toll to 576.

The number of new cases reported on Saturday is a decrease from the 3,099 infections reported on Friday.