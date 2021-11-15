Singapore reports 2,069 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

The number of new cases reported on Monday is up from the 1,723 infections reported on Sunday.

The weekly infection growth rate was 0.94 as of Monday, lower than the 0.97 reported on Sunday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 2,065 infections were locally transmitted, comprising 1,964 cases in the community and 101 infections in migrant workers' dormitories.

There were four imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11.10pm.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported 239,272 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.