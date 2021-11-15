Singapore reports 2,069 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,069 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Nov 15), as eight more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.
The fatalities were aged between 71 and 96. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
This brings Singapore’s death toll to 594.
The number of new cases reported on Monday is up from the 1,723 infections reported on Sunday.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.94 as of Monday, lower than the 0.97 reported on Sunday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
Of the new cases reported on Monday, 2,065 infections were locally transmitted, comprising 1,964 cases in the community and 101 infections in migrant workers' dormitories.
There were four imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11.10pm.
As of Monday, Singapore has reported 239,272 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS
A total of 1,533 cases were warded in hospital, with 255 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.
Fifty-one cases were unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 72 were critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate was 63.6 per cent.
A total of 3,270 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 474 were seniors aged above 60.
"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH.
Of the 88,361 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.
VACCINATIONS
As of Monday, 94 per cent of those aged 12 years and above in Singapore have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Among the total population, 85 per cent have completed their full regimen and about 86 per cent have received at least one dose. Twenty-one per cent have received booster shots.
CLUSTERS
MOH said it is "closely monitoring" five large clusters with between 12 and 38 cases, including two pre-schools and a day care centre.
The remaining two clusters were at nursing homes.
UP TO 5 HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS AT SOME HAWKER CENTRES
Fully vaccinated members of the same household will be able to dine together in groups of up to five at some hawker centres by the end of this month, once access control and checking systems are set up, MOH said earlier on Monday.
Groups of up to five fully vaccinated household members have been able to dine together since Nov 10 at other F&B outlets that have put in place vaccination checks.
But implementation and enforcement of vaccination-differentiated measures are "more challenging" at hawker centres and coffee shops, MOH said on Monday.
Hawker centres and coffee shops that put in place a system to control access and check the vaccination status of their patrons will be allowed to have groups of up to five from the same household dining together. Otherwise, the prevailing group size of two will apply.
Co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong said at a press conference on Monday that by the end of this month, the "majority of hawker centres" will have the necessary control measures in place.
