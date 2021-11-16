Singapore reports 2,069 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,069 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Nov 16) as 18 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities were aged between 67 and 95. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.

This is the highest daily number of fatalities reported since Oct 20, when 18 deaths were also reported. The COVID-19 death toll in Singapore is now 612.

The number of new cases reported on Tuesday was the same as the 2,069 infections reported on Monday.