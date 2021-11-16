Singapore reports 2,069 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,069 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Nov 16) as 18 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.
The fatalities were aged between 67 and 95. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.
This is the highest daily number of fatalities reported since Oct 20, when 18 deaths were also reported. The COVID-19 death toll in Singapore is now 612.
The number of new cases reported on Tuesday was the same as the 2,069 infections reported on Monday.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.88 as of Tuesday, lower than the 0.94 reported on Monday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 2,064 infections were locally transmitted, comprising 2,021 cases in the community and 43 infections in migrant workers' dormitories.
There were five imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 10.50pm.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported 241,341 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS
A total of 1,501 cases were warded in hospital, with 234 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.
Fifty-four cases were unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 68 were critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate was 63.3 per cent.
A total of 2,361 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 363 were seniors aged above 60.
"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH.
Of the 86,443 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.
VACCINATIONS
As of Monday, 94 per cent of Singapore’s eligible population – those aged 12 and above – have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Among the total population, 85 per cent have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and about 86 per cent have received at least one dose. About 21 per cent have received their booster shots.
CLUSTERS
MOH said it is "closely monitoring" four large clusters.
This includes a cluster at Jenaris Home @ Pelangi Village, which reported 25 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 63 cases.
The cluster at Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village grew to 103 cases, comprising a staff member and 102 residents.
BOOSTER JABS
A combination of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination with a Moderna booster jab has a “slight edge” in reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday.
Quoting statistics from a study done by MOH, Mr Ong said that this combination further reduces the risk of infection by 72 per cent.
In comparison, taking a Pfizer-BioNTech booster jab after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination further reduces the risk of infection by 62 per cent.
The results for other combinations, such as a Moderna booster jab with Moderna vaccination, "may not be as meaningful" as the sample sizes are "not very large", Mr Ong added.
"So, both mRNA vaccines work very well as boosters, with (Moderna as a booster jab after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination) having a slight edge," he said.
"Regardless, the impact on the reduction of severity of illness is extremely high for both combinations."
