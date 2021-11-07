Singapore reports 2,553 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,553 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Nov 7), as 17 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.
The fatalities were aged between 45 and 89. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, except for an 85-year-old vaccinated person who had no known medical condition. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
This brings Singapore’s total death toll to 497.
The number of new cases reported on Sunday was down from the 3,035 infections reported on Saturday.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.81 as of Sunday, a decrease from the 0.83 reported on Saturday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
This was the fifth consecutive day the weekly infection growth rate has remained below 1.
Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 2,548 infections were locally transmitted, comprising 2,343 in the community and 205 in migrant workers' dormitories.
There were five imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11.40pm.
As of Sunday, Singapore has reported 218,333 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS
A total of 1,654 cases were warded in hospital, with 296 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.
Seventy cases were unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 64 were critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate was 69.9 per cent.
A total of 2,926 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 420 were seniors aged above 60.
"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH.
Of the 91,217 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.
VACCINATIONS
As of Saturday, 85 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. About 86 per cent have received at least one dose, while 18 per cent have received their booster shots.
CLUSTERS
MOH said it is "closely monitoring" eight large clusters.
The cluster at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has grown to 389 cases, comprising 25 staff members and 364 patients.
Another nine cases were added to the cluster at Acacia Home, bringing the total there to 41 cases, comprising two staff members and 39 residents.
There are now 60 cases linked to the cluster at Jamiyah Home for the Aged (Tampines), with 9 staff members and 51 residents testing positive for COVID-19.
MIS-C CASES
Four cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have been reported to MOH to date, the ministry said late Saturday night.
These four cases were among more than 8,000 paediatric COVID-19 cases in Singapore since the start of the pandemic, and are "considered rare", MOH said.
Of these four cases, one was in the children’s intensive care unit (CICU), one was in a general ward, and two have been discharged. Their ages range from two months to eight years.
All four were admitted to hospital in October and November this year.
"Symptoms of MIS-C include persistent fever above 38.5 degrees Celsius for three days or more, with difficulty breathing, headache, neck swelling, rash, swollen hands and feet, conjunctivitis, diarrhoea, or abdominal pain," MOH said.
As the syndrome is linked to previous COVID-19 infection, measures such as wearing masks, hand hygiene and safe distancing measures remain important to reduce its risk, the ministry added.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram