Singapore reports 2,553 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths

HOSPITALISATIONS

A total of 1,654 cases were warded in hospital, with 296 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.

Seventy cases were unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 64 were critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate was 69.9 per cent.

A total of 2,926 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 420 were seniors aged above 60.

"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH.

Of the 91,217 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 85 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. About 86 per cent have received at least one dose, while 18 per cent have received their booster shots.

CLUSTERS

MOH said it is "closely monitoring" eight large clusters.

The cluster at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has grown to 389 cases, comprising 25 staff members and 364 patients.

Another nine cases were added to the cluster at Acacia Home, bringing the total there to 41 cases, comprising two staff members and 39 residents.

There are now 60 cases linked to the cluster at Jamiyah Home for the Aged (Tampines), with 9 staff members and 51 residents testing positive for COVID-19.