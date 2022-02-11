Singapore reports 9,930 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 9,930 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Feb 11), comprising 9,771 local and 159 imported infections.
There were also three fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 885.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.74, down from Thursday's 2.26.
This is the second time this week that daily COVID-19 cases in Singapore have dropped below the 10,000 mark.
Under MOH's current approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Friday, 7,729 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 50 imported cases and 7,679 local ones.
Another 2,201 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 109 of them imported and 2,092 local infections.
As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 449,570 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 1,205 patients in hospital, with 128 requiring oxygen supplementation. Twenty-one patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Thursday, 93 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 62 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
