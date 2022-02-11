Singapore reports 9,930 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 9,930 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Feb 11), comprising 9,771 local and 159 imported infections.

There were also three fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 885.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.74, down from Thursday's 2.26.

This is the second time this week that daily COVID-19 cases in Singapore have dropped below the 10,000 mark.