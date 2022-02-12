Singapore reports 10,505 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

This is the fourth time this week that daily COVID-19 cases in Singapore have exceeded the 10,000 mark.

Among the new cases, 7,818 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 7,776 local cases and 42 imported ones. Protocol 2 cases are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Another 2,687 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 138 of them being imported infections.

As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 460,075 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.