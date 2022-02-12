Singapore reports 10,505 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10,505 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Feb 12), comprising 10,325 local and 180 imported infections.
There were also eight fatalities, the highest number in more than two months. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 893.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.54, down from Friday's 1.74, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website.
This is the fourth time this week that daily COVID-19 cases in Singapore have exceeded the 10,000 mark.
Among the new cases, 7,818 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 7,776 local cases and 42 imported ones. Protocol 2 cases are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Another 2,687 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 138 of them being imported infections.
As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 460,075 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 1,206 patients in hospital. A total of 151 require oxygen supplementation, up from Friday's figure of 128.
Twenty-two patients are in the intensive care unit compared to 21 on Friday.
As of Friday, 93 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 63 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
