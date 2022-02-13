Singapore reports 9,420 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 9,420 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Feb 13), comprising 9,195 local and 225 imported infections.
There were also four fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 897.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.46, down from Saturday's 1.54, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website.
Among the new cases, 7,071 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 7,042 local cases and 29 imported ones. Protocol 2 cases are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Another 2,349 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 196 of them being imported infections.
As of Sunday, Singapore has recorded 469,495 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 1,272 patients in hospital. A total of 162 require oxygen supplementation, up from Saturday's figure of 151.
Twenty-four patients are in the intensive care unit compared to 22 on Saturday.
As of Saturday, 93 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 63 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
