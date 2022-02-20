Logo
Singapore reports 15,283 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
People wearing protective face masks crossing a road in Singapore's central business district on Jan 14, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

20 Feb 2022 10:44PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2022 10:44PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15,283 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Feb 20), comprising 15,071 local and 212 imported infections.

There were four fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 945.

There are 1,523 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. A total of 195 patients required oxygen supplementation.

Thirty-nine patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 43 on Saturday.

Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Sunday, 12,169 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 12,113 local cases and 56 imported ones.

Another 3,114 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 156 of them being imported infections. 

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.59, up from 1.54 on Saturday.

Singapore has recorded 582,638 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

As of Saturday, 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 66 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

Source: CNA/lk(gr)

