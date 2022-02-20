Singapore reports 15,283 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15,283 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Feb 20), comprising 15,071 local and 212 imported infections.

There were four fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 945.

There are 1,523 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. A total of 195 patients required oxygen supplementation.

Thirty-nine patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 43 on Saturday.