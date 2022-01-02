429 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 155 Omicron infections confirmed

Sunday's case count was down from the 456 infections reported on Saturday.

Among the new cases reported on Sunday, 132 were locally transmitted, comprising 128 in the community and four in migrant worker's dormitories.

Separately, MOH's website also showed that 155 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Sunday, comprising 119 imported cases and 36 local cases.

The daily new COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.