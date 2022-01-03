464 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 187 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 464 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jan 3), including 285 imported infections.

There were no fatalities, with the country’s death toll remaining at 829, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) website.

Monday’s case count was up from the 429 reported on Sunday.

Among the new cases reported on Monday, 179 were locally transmitted, comprising 177 in the community and two in migrant worker's dormitories.

A total of 187 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Monday, comprising 183 imported cases and four local cases.

The daily COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.

The weekly infection growth rate on Monday was 0.95, up from Sunday’s 0.92. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

This is the tenth consecutive day the weekly infection growth rate has increased.

The rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13, indicating that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.

As of Monday, Singapore has recorded 280,754 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.