464 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 187 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 464 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jan 3), including 285 imported infections.
There were no fatalities, with the country’s death toll remaining at 829, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) website.
Monday’s case count was up from the 429 reported on Sunday.
Among the new cases reported on Monday, 179 were locally transmitted, comprising 177 in the community and two in migrant worker's dormitories.
A total of 187 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Monday, comprising 183 imported cases and four local cases.
The daily COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.
The weekly infection growth rate on Monday was 0.95, up from Sunday’s 0.92. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
This is the tenth consecutive day the weekly infection growth rate has increased.
The rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13, indicating that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
As of Monday, Singapore has recorded 280,754 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was 44 per cent, up from the 41.9 per cent reported on Sunday.
There were 183 patients in hospital, with 21 requiring oxygen supplementation.
In the ICU, four patients required close monitoring while 13 patients were critically ill.
As of Sunday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure has been updated to include children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started last week. About 42 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
OMICRON WAVE "IMMINENT": ONG YE KUNG
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday said a wave of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is "imminent" and Singapore must be prepared for it.
Mr Ong added that the country "continues to be stable so far", but said that Omicron cases have started to "creep up".
Cases of the variant currently makes up 17 per cent of local infections.
Mr Ong said that Singapore's vaccination exercise has maintained its momentum, with 87 per cent of the total population having completed their full regimen and 88 per cent receiving at least one dose.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram